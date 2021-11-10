Sacred Heart Church reopens
To the Editor:
I am pleased to announce that Sacred Heart Church of Gladwin reopened for worship on Saturday, November 6! We’ve been in the gymnasium since the Fourth of July weekend, but our full regular schedule resumes in the church immediately!
A “church renovation” applies to the physical transformation of a building, but not just to any structure. For we Catholics, the most important edifice in our day-to-day lives is our parish church. This is because from time immemorial, the local parish church is where man met the Divine, the supernatural, and the eternal.
At the local parish church, human problems were transformed into prayer. In times of distress, plagues and wars, whole towns instinctively sought refuge in their parish church. In times of persecutions, it would be their final hold-out, never surrendering one iota of their faith.
Despite all of society’s upheaval in recent decades, not to mention the ongoing turmoil wrought by COVID-19, the parish church is where we still gather to meet God on the Lord’s Day. It is where we make acceptable sacrifice to the Father, where we receive the graces of Jesus Christ through the sacraments, and where we meet our brethren in the loving fellowship of the Holy Spirit.
A church building itself is not merely a valuable piece of real estate with attractive artwork. Rather, it is a family treasure filled with countless tears shed during the sorrow of funerals, as well as the innumerable tears of joy shed during weddings and baptisms.
This is why a beautiful church without active worshippers is just a museum, because metaphysically, the people are the actual church, not the building.
Nevertheless, we have been charged with caring for a precious heirloom to be handed down to succeeding generations. Previous Sacred Heart parishioners toiled to give us what we enjoy today. We should never take their sacrifices for granted.
It is up to each of us not to bury our God-given talents, but to use them to grow the parish for the next century (cf. Matthew 25:14–30).
Our earnest prayer should be that we pass on not only a beautifully renovated church to future generations, but more importantly to pass on our strong faith.
Many people have been away from the sacraments since the start of the pandemic. I know many by name, and I’m sure that you know some too. Watching mass on a screen is great for the truly homebound, but it isn’t the same as in-person. So why not use the reopening of our church to invite someone back to mass with you?
I also wish to extend an invitation to our brethren at our sister parish of St. Athanasius to come and celebrate the reopening of Sacred Heart. Even though we are two parishes, we are one faith.
Although there are many renovation-related details still to be accomplished over the ensuing months, Sacred Heart Church is now open! Thank you to all who have prayed and contributed to the renovation effort in any way. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.
In Christ,
Fr. J. Marcel Portelli
Thank you for the memories
To the Editor:
The family of Thomas Matteson would like to thank the many friends, community, and all his students and teachers from the 60s to the 90s for all their kind words in cards and letters of their memories of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He loved teaching and all his summer jobs. He loved his community and all those he met through his years here. Thank you everyone of you and may God bless you for your kindness.
A celebration of life will be held on his birthday, May 28, 2022 in the Grout Township Hall from 1-4 p.m.
The family of Tom Matteson