Thank you
To the Editor:
The family of Christina Buzzell would like to say a special thanks to Compassus Hospice for the great care and support they have given to Christina and the family, Sharon, Tina, Erin, Choplin, Randy, Beth and everyone who helped her.
Horizons, you all were so kind and wonderful to her. All the kind words about her were so wonderful to hear since we were not able to see her very much.
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, thank you for all your support and kindness through this time and seven months ago with Dad (Louis Buzzell).
Thank you
The Buzzell family