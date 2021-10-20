Congressional support
To the Editor:
As a cancer survivor, I’m excited about new technology to improve cancer early detection and save lives. Several companies are developing blood tests to detect multiple cancers early. These multi-cancer early detection tests will complement, not replace, existing early detection tests.
These tests could be life-changing. But only if people can access them. That’s why I recently met with Congressman John Moolenaar in Gladwin to ask him to support the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act.
This legislation would create a pathway for Medicare to cover this technology following FDA approval. This legislation would ensure that Medicare recipients don’t face unacceptable delays in accessing these new tests once approved by the FDA. Medicare already covers early detection tests for common cancers, including breast, colorectal and prostate cancers, and people on Medicare must have access to new screening options.
Detecting cancer early could be the difference between life or death. I’m grateful that Congressman Moolenaar supports these efforts, and I urge other Members of Congress to follow his leadership and support cancer early detection and screening.
Rita Sheehan
Gladwin County Relay For Life, Survivor Chair
Memorial Golf Outing
To the Editor:
The Beaverton Lions Club held our 14th Annual Memorial Golf Outing at the Gladwin Heights Golf Course on Sept. 11. We had 16 teams participate this year and were able to award many prizes for different contests from putting to long drive, closest to the pin, skins, 50/50, door prizes and flight winners. All of the prizes were donated from local businesses, individuals and the Lions Club. Families and friends were able to sponsor a hole in the name of a passed loved one and businesses and individuals were also able to sponsor holes in their name. Due to all this generosity, we were able to raise over $5,500!
We’d like to sincerely thank the following gift or sponsor patrons for their generous donations enabling the Beaverton Lions to put on another successful fundraiser! If we’ve missed anyone, it was surely not our intention.
Gift donors were Lee Auto Service, Firefly Golf Clare, Rusted Rooster Productions, Buck’s Run Golf Course, Eagle Glen Golf Course, The Dream/Nightmare Golf Course, Sugar Springs Golf Course, Vasher’s, Richardson Chevrolet Gladwin, Mckimmy Elevator, Myers for Tires, Gladwin Heights Golf Course, Walraven’s Car Wash, ABC Auto Body, Sno Snake Golf Course, Schumacher Insurance, Scott Govitz, Modern Machinery, Freeman Nursery, Gem Theater, Wild Pumpkin and Beaverton Lions Club
Businesses and individuals that sponsored holes; Tom Kunse, Big R’s Pump’n Party, Helping Hands Mission, Beaverton Hardware & Sports, Jerry Whittington, East Jordon Plastics, Homestead Tool, MidMichigan Health Beaverton and Gladwin, Modern Machinery, Midland Fence, Quality Homes, A & W Restaurant, Wolfe Crafted Homes, Family Hair Care, Fruchey Family Market, Schumacher Insurance, ABC Autobody, High Caliber, Hall Kokotovich Funeral Homes, O’Brien Sign, My Chrysler and Jeep Mt. Pleasant, My Alma Ford, BDL Testing and Driving School LLC, The Style Studio, Big Time Collision, Flynn Lumber, Ron and Dorothy Erway, John and Sharon Myers, Quality Environmental Services, Gem Theater, T and J Automotive, Whitetail Properties, CPA Smith and Associates, Beaverton Bowl and Lounge, Brown Machine and Jiffy Quick.
Memorial Hole Sponsors were Burkhart/Presidio for Ralph Presidio, Marcy Grant for Bob Brown, Billie Tarzwell for Bob Tarzwell, Calhoun Girls for Glen and Ava Calhoun, Jackie Roehrs for Herb Roehrs, Arlie Russell for Ward Russell, Garry Clarke for Bud Clarke, Berta Yager Kellan for Jerry Yager and Paula Schumacher for Guerdon Schumacher.
We would also like to thank the Gladwin Heights Golf Course for their help in putting on another successful outing. We also thank all the golfers that participated and the volunteers that worked for us the day of the outing; Carol Brown, Cathi Quider, Kim Brown and Marcy Grant. Lions club committee members were John Andrist, Mike Brown and Glenn Smith.
The Beaverton Lions exists to support our community. The Lions Club motto is “We Serve.” We’re looking forward to next year and another fun and successful outing!
The Beaverton Lions Club
Beaverton
Issues with SAD
To the Editor:
I read with interest the article in the October 13 issue about the $2 million dollar grant to correct drainage problems. In the article, Drain Commissioner Terry Walters stated that the county is, “free from significant financial stress resulting from the improper performance of past maintenance.” And that it “will allow us to alleviate much of the financial burden that has been placed on property owners.”
According to Gladwin County Commission Board Chairperson, Karen L. Moore, “the appropriation of these funds through the hard work and dedication of Senator Stamas is greatly appreciated by the county board and our residents. The need for this funding was created by a situation that was not the fault of the taxpayers.”
This is interesting because the Gladwin County Commission Board established the Special Assessment District to pay for problem dams the taxpayers did not build, did not own and had no responsibility to maintain. The need for the SAD was “created by a situation that was not the fault of the taxpayers.”
The Four Lakes Task Force appears to be nearly autonomous with unlimited power to tax, to meet the goals of the FLTF. There is no end or limit to the taxation power of the SAD. That needs to change.
Tom Warschefsky,
Secord Township