Humanitarians by yard saleing
To the Editor:
The Church of Daniel’s Band (Highwood) will be having a yard sale the weekend of May 20, 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The funds raised with this event will go to better our community in many ways such as food, clothing, shelter, transportation, medical needs and so many more.
You are welcome to bring by any donations that you may have to help us for this cause.
Please contact the church to arrange dropping off your donations or come on out and support our yard sale.
From M-61 and M-30, go south on M-30 to Highwood Rd. and turn left then follow to the church on the left.
Blessings always from the Church of Daniel’s Band.
Pastor Scott, Brenda Mather
The Church of Daniel’s Band
The importance of local support
To the Editor:
Kudos to the Record & Clarion for great action packed photos of our local athletes in last week’s edition. Additional color throughout the paper is especially nice.
Gladwin is fortunate to have a newspaper and radio station 103 Country/Northern Light to keep us informed of all the local happenings. We need to support our media the same as we do all our area places of business including the restaurants that have suffered so much in the past year.
A subscription to the Record makes a great gift for a college student or for a special birthday gift. When you spend your money here, you’re helping your friends and neighbors. We’re in challenging times, but we’re all in this together. May God bless our great country!
Linda Hart
Gladwin