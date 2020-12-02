Thanks to the humanitarians
To the Editor:
I would like to personally say, “thank you” for all that have supported The Glory Ministry in the past. Your contributions both personally and financially have helped their Humanitarian efforts tremendously.
Some may know that I have supported The Glory Ministry for a few years now and went on a ministry trip with them this last March. I’ll say, “it was an eye opening experience.” Although I have been to Kenya before (Nairobi and Mombasa) back in 1986, I didn’t see what I saw this time. Back in 1986, it was all about tourism and enjoying my time in a different atmosphere. Purchasing trinkets from the local market and street vendors. This time I was working and dealing with the people through a servants heart. This time I saw the people.
I’ll get to the point. Rev. Dr. Brenda Smith is the President and Founder of the Glory Ministry and has been hands on ministering to many different nations for several years. You can read about her 501c3 Ministry on the web-page at thegloryministry.org. Her most recent work has been in Uganda, Africa where she has teamed up with an amazing man called Deus Mbyehuzya. Deus has been building churches, evangelizing and holding crusades in Uganda for several years before being invited to become the Vice President of The Glory Ministry. You can also see more about him on the web-page.
The Glory Ministry has been reaching out to villages and churches all over Uganda with crusades and street ministry for over the last five years. They also have Bible Training Schools that reach out to local church leaders and provide a more in-depth study of the scriptures. This helps to support church growth and meet the spiritual needs of the people. They even help support an orphanage.
Now the point that I have been building up to: they need your help! We here in the United States have programs that help our people with food, clothing, shelter and even medical needs. In Uganda, they have nothing like this. They are at the mercy of circumstance. Your help could make a great difference in how these children grow up and how they change the wold for others to come. All they need is a chance to do so. Right now, they need school fees, clothing and food.
Become a part of something great! Please get a hold of Rev. Dr. Brenda Smith today and set up a one time, monthly or yearly gift donation. Make a difference in your world today, even if it starts by helping a child.
You can help now! The Glory Ministry is having a bottle and can drive. You can donate at any time just by giving Brenda a call at 989-965-7057 or me, Rob at 989-324-8937 and set up a pickup time. You may also bring your bottles and cans to The Bear Den at 601 N. Silverleaf Dr. (M-18) in Gladwin on Dec. 5 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Blessings always,
Robert Wood Jr.
Founder of Salvation Messenger International
Thankful for
annual golf
outing support
To the Editor:
The Beaverton Lions Club held their 13th Annual Memorial Golf Outing at the Gladwin Heights Golf Course on September 12. We had 18 teams participate this year and were able to award many prizes for different contests from putting to long drive, closest to the pin, skins, 50/50, door prizes and flight winners. All of the prizes were donated from local businesses, individuals and the Lions Club. Families and friends were able to sponsor a hole in the name of a passed loved one and businesses and individuals were also able to sponsor holes in their name. Due to all this generosity, we were able to raise over $5,200!
We’d like to sincerely thank the following gift or sponsor patrons for their generous donations enabling the Beaverton Lions to put on another successful fundraiser! If we’ve missed anyone, it was surely not our intention.
Gift donors included: Lee Auto Service, Mid Michigan Family Eye Care, Firefly Golf Clare, Family Hair Care, Beaverton Hardware and Sports, Beaverton Bowl, Federal Broach, Rusted Rooster Productions, Boyne Golf package, Buck’s Run Golf Course, Eagle Glen Golf Course, PohlCat Golf Course, Create It, The Dream/Nightmare Golf Course, Forest Dunes Golf Course, Sugar Springs Golf Course, Vasher’s, Richardson Chevrolet Gladwin, Marcy Grant, Valley Electric, Mckimmy Elevator, Mike Cingano, Mid Michigan Health Beaverton and Gladwin, Myers for Tires, My Chrysler, Gladwin Heights Golf Course, The Pines Golf Course, Walraven’s Car Wash, High Caliber, Big Time Collision, Sno Snake Golf Course, Schumacher Insurance and Wolfe Crafted Homes.
Businesses and individuals that sponsored holes included: Big R’s Pump’n Party, B-Town Party Store, Beaverton Hardware and Sports, Valley Electric, East Jordon Plastics, Homestead Tool, MidMichigan Health Beaverton and Gladwin, Modern Machinery, Midland Fence, Quality Homes, A & W Restaurant, Wolfe Crafted Homes, Family Hair Care, Fruchey Family Market, Schumacher Insurance, ABC Autobody, High Caliber, Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes, O’Brien Sign, My Chrysler and Jeep in Mt. Pleasant, My Alma Ford, BDL Testing and Driving School LLC, The Style Studio, Big Time Collision, Nik’s Quick Stop, Flynn Lumber, Ron and Dorothy Erway, John and Sharon Myers, Quality Environmental Services and Jiffy Quick.
Memorial hole sponsors were: Burkhart/Presidio for Ralph Presidio, Kim Brown for Bob Brown, Billie Tarzwell for Bob Tarzwell, Calhoun Girls for Glen and Ava Calhoun, Roehrs Family for Herb Roehrs, Arlie Russell for Ward Russell, Garry Clarke for Bud Clarke, Berta Yager Kellan for Jerry Yager and Paula Schumacher for Guerdon Schumacher.
We would also like to thank the Gladwin Heights Golf Course for their help in putting on another successful outing. We also thank all the golfers that participated and the volunteers that worked for us the day of the outing; Carol Brown, Cathi Quider, Kelly Hartner and Shelly Swanton. Lions club committee members were John Andrist, Mike Brown and Glen Smith.
We didn’t have a group picture this year to meet social distancing guidelines. We plan on one next year for sure.
The Beaverton Lions exists to support our community. The Lions Club motto is “We Serve.” We’re looking forward to next year and another fun and successful outing!
Mike Brown
Beaverton Lions Club, Committee Chairperson