Youth football banquet
To the Editor:
The Beaverton Youth Football League held their annual awards banquet on November 6, 2021. This event was held to recognize the great efforts of the players, coaches, volunteers and parents. The 3rd/4th grade team was coached by Ryan Avila, Mike Silvers, Joe Andrist and Matt Rumfelt.
Awards received include: TKO: Kolton Keller; Mr. Hustle: Owen Larson; Mrs. Utility: Kennlyn Nau; Most Improved: Tatum Roe; Rudy Award: Westyn Avila; Coaches Award: Wyatt Budry; Defensive MVP: Archer Coppola; Offensive MVP: Garreson Dull; and Overall MVP: Lincoln Silvers.
The 5th/6th grade team was coached by Larry Roggentine, Tom Blades, Gary Dull and Mike Hess. Awards received include: TKO: Tristan Olson and Dalton Dull; Mr. Hustle: Jack Blades, Dalton Dull, Parker Woods, Jace Mishler and Reese Roggentine; Mr. Utility: Dalton Dull; Most Improved: Aiden Elkholy and Parker Woods; Rudy Award: Easton Hess and Greyson McGourty; Outstanding O-Line: Easton Hess, Cameron Oard and Ace Carter; Outstanding D-Line: Colton Miller; SportsCenter Award: Aiden Elkholy, Special Teams: Cashton Coney, Coaches Award: Jace Mishler, Defensive MVP: Tristan Olson; Offensive MVP: Reese Roggentine; and Overall MVP: Reese Roggentine.
The 7th/8th grade team was coached by Ryan Roberts, Matt Lang and Tate Roe. Awards received include: TKO: Leland Love; Mr. Hustle: Eli Roe and Reed Sprague; Mr. Utility: Nick Sequin; Rudy Award: Alex Wheeler; Most Improved: Skyler Jezak; Coaches Award: Caden Snyder; Defensive MVP: Leland Love; Offensive MVP: Karter Offenbecker; and Overall MVP: Landon Love.
Also awarded Golden Football Award for outstanding efforts in football, playing all year’s: 3rd-8th grade: Landon Love. The board would also like to thank our gracious sponsors for the 2021 BYFL season: East Jordan Plastics, In Memory of Holly and Amber Dell, Brent Mishler State Farm, Beaverton A&W, Terry Lee Construction, Evan Shaffer Memorial, Robinson Industries, Inc., Beaverton Security, Hammer Builders, Saint Gobain, BDL Testing & Driving School, Richardson Chevrolet-Gladwin, Flower Scents, Dirt Nap Taxidermy, Schumacher Insurance Agency, Create-It, Larry’s Meat Market, Beaverton Lions Club and Huhtamaki. We are greatly appreciative of their financial support.
Amy Dull
Beaverton
Christmas Kindness thank yous
To the Editor:
Christmas Kindness volunteers are always amazed at the generosity of the people of Gladwin County toward those who are having a tough time! So many Gladwin County residents visit the Christmas Kindness office to “adopt” children or to bring in their donations. We could not possibly list every person who is cheerfully giving to Gladwin County’s Christmas Kindness families, but hope to take a little space each week and mention a few!
Special thanks to the DeShano Foundation, who always start the New Year with a generous donation in January! Their generosity enables Christmas Kindness to get more “bang for their buck” by purchasing a significant amount of “after Christmas clearance items!” Ken and Jan Hudson of Beaverton also gave a significant donation early in the year, which came in at the perfect time to enjoy huge savings! Condolences and gratitude are extended to the family and friends of Norma Hall for the many gifts received in her memory. Norma passed away this September, but was a faithful supporter of Christmas Kindness for years.
An enormous “thank you” goes out to the bighearted givers who overwhelmed Christmas Kindness with their “above and beyond” financial gifts this week! They include Ross Monville for Roosters Corner, Kathryn Kohl, Dave and Lurlene (Mert) Gossett with Specialty Equipment Sales of Gladwin, Cruise ‘N Classics, Doug and Nancy Gallier, and Marietta Sprott. We’re talkin’ Crazy Kindness to Christmas Kindness! Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Finally; whether it’s first time contributors or those who bring in their donations year after year, it takes all of us to provide the finances as well as the coats, hats, gloves/mittens, socks, blankets, toys, books, games, arts and crafts items, and stuffed animals needed for 850 to 1,000 kids on Distribution Day (Dec. 18). So again, we appreciate Big Boys of Gladwin County, Julie Koontz, Georganne Schuster, Kim Knight, Barbara Doty, John Kolhoff, Rebecca Phillips, Gladwin Area R/C, and everyone who stopped by this week to put smiles on the faces of Christmas Kindness families! As always; thanks for your kindness to Christmas Kindness!
Beulah Mead
Christmas Kindness of Gladwin County
Sausage Sauerkraut Supper
To the Editor:
A tremendous “thank you” to all our loyal and faithful customers for coming to the 78th Annual Our Savior Lutheran Church Sausage and Sauerkraut Supper. This year’s meal was “drive-thru, take-out only” for the second time. It was difficult to predict the quantity of customers to prepare for based on the pandemic, expected weather and customer response. The response was great, and we hope everyone enjoyed their meal.
Fun facts about the supper: 1,200 total pork sausages were distributed, 750 total cabbage, 600 potatoes, 9 bushels of apples, 115 beans and over 200 pies. There was a total of 1,209 suppers served, 344 vehicles and 3.5 suppers per vehicle. Thank you to all for your patience and cooperation as you proceeded through the distribution lines.
The preparation started in earnest in August and involved the entire congregation over the next three-and-a-half months. On Saturday, November 13, over 64 individuals helped with final preparations and distribution.
We thank the following community businesses for their support: Lambert’s Meat Market, S & H Engraving, Fruitful Orchard, Buckeye Market, Mid Michigan College Heating & Air Conditioning CTE, Gladwin Community Schools, Gladwin County Record, Midland Daily News, WGDN 103.1 Country, Classic Hit County, and The Frank E. Ward Co.
Thanks, again, to everyone for supporting the OSLC Sausage Sauerkraut Supper. We are looking forward to serving you all again next year. And please, if there is any way we can help you with your spiritual needs, contact our church office at 989-426-9689 or oursaviorgladwin.com.
God’s Blessing,
Mike Schultz, Terry Brokoff
Co-Chairs, Sausage Sauerkraut Supper Committee
Our Savior Lutheran Church LCMS, Gladwin