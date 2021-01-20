Thank you for Backpack Buddies support
To the Editor:
On Friday, January 8, there was a Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, benefitting the Backpack Buddies Program in Gladwin’s School District. Weekend food insecurity dramatically impacts the performance of young students early in the school week. The Backpack Buddies Program is a well-received program in the Gladwin community that is designed specifically to attack this problem.
We would like to thank Gladwin’s Knights of Columbus for putting on this fish fry for this much needed program and to the many people who supported it by picking up take-out meals. Thank you, also to all who helped the Knights pull this dinner off, both Christ the King Lutheran Church and St. Paul Episcopal Church members.
Sincerely,
Jill Phillips
Co-Chair, Christ the King Lutheran Church Backpack Committee