Junior livestock sponsors
To the Editor:
The Gladwin County Junior Livestock was a great success again this year at the Gladwin County Fair. This would not be possible without the never ending support from our great community. Our number of animals were down this year but the community support from our buyers was not.
We would like to extend a huge thank you to Gladwin community businesses and individuals for their unending support of our youth!
Here is a list of all of the 2021 buyers from the Junior Livestock Sale:
Riverwalk Grill, Trish Steel, Legacy Builders, Kocur Krew, DNA Sales, Lang Excavating, Gladwin Tank, Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, United Truck Sales, Jon Cotton, FED, A-Way Hunting, Wes Alexander, DeLisle Excavating, Chris Muma, Forest Product, Bonham Heating, Greaves Auto Body, Earls Building Supplies, Burkhart Insurance, Oasis Salon, Crystal Flash, Carlee Balzer, Gladwin Metal, JPG Trucking, Members First Credit Union, Mid Michigan Foam, Statewide Surveying, Cornerstone Industrial, S & H Engraving, Beaverton Hardware, Shell Trucking, Farm Bureau Insurance, JAG Motorcoach, Ray Good, Rodney Crites, Advanced Plumbing, Gladwin Chiropractic, Jonkin Builders, Batterbee ExcavatingLang Tool, JPG Milling, Woodland Diner, Foor Heating & Cooling, Gail Wildfong Dance, Dennis Salech, Family Farm and Home, J & B Construction, CNS Heating, Stanley Greer, Roland Yarb, Ma & Pa Bock, Harsh Excavating, Tom Kunse, Greaves Trucking, Jim’s Automotive, Schumacher Insurance, Josh Inscho, Oard’s Garage, T-Bone Construction, Cozat’s Meat Processing, 3 Lake Spray Foam, Wagarville Wedding Barn, Grove Industries, McKimmy Farms, Ron Townsend, Triple M Collision, Joe Rowley, Donn Trucking, Hall-Mac, The Fruitful Orchard, Roll Rite, Rivertown Hotel, Gladwin Metal, Big Time Call, Dan French, AAA Plumbing, Hagan Ford, Sugar Shack, Dalton Muma, Garber Buick, Dick Auto Machine, Future Mold, Iciek Dairy, Endert Farm, Alward Electric.
Along with all these amazing people we would also like to thank Lambert’s Meat Market for the generous donation to the 4-H Leaders Council. Also the Corner House Ice Cream Parlor for their generous donation to the 4-H fun day!
The Gladwin County 4-H Youth and Junior Livestock Association
Thank you, everyone
To the Editor:
The Gladwin County Trails Recreation Authority would like to take this time to thank everyone that participated in, volunteered to help with, and sponsored the two recent fundraising events held to benefit the Trail of Two Cities.
The Gladwin County Garden Tour and the 0.5k Micro Marathon brought many participants to our county and towns and created excitement and more exposure to the trail.
Events like these are the basis for our fund raising effort. The money raised is used as matching funds that are required for most all of the grants we apply for. The more money we raise locally, the better our chances are at being awarded the much needed grants.
The support from sponsors is important for gaining grants as it shows community involvement in the project. We were fortunate to have many for these two events. Special thanks to Riverwalk Place, Flynn Lumber and Supply Company, Edward Jones Investments, Thrivent Financial, Yarn for Ewe, Maverick Ford, Gladwin Business and Professional Association, Beaverton Activity Center, S & H Engraving, L. Dan French Builder LLC, Lilly Pad Home, Vasher’s Country Garden, Lyle’s Flowers, Superior Title Company, Northern Expresso, Stone Cottage Garden, Village Flowers, Flower Scents, Beaverton Area Business Association, Mid Michigan Chiropractic, Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Bounce Time Rentals, and Gladwin County Transit.
Our next fundraiser will be the Adult Prom, so save the date 2/12/22. Watch for details later this fall. The Trail of Two Cities is a four season trail along the Cedar River accessible to anyone for walking, running, biking, snow shoeing and skiing.
Donations are always welcome and may be sent to, ‘Gladwin County Trails Recreation Authority, 1000 West Cedar Ave. Gladwin, MI. 48624.’
Sincerely,
Michael Ridley
Chairman, Gladwin County Trails Recreation Authority
Small Animal Auction sponsors
To the Editor:
On behalf of the Gladwin County Small Animal Exhibitors and Best of Show Still Exhibit Winners, we would like to thank the following people and businesses for the support at the 2021 Gladwin County Small Animal Auction:
Adam Breault Auctions, Alan’s Lawncare, Alivia and Elizebeth Harrell, Anne Miller, Antiques & Uniques, Beaverton Hardware and Sports, Brandon and Drew Hoag, Cathy Coppola and Rick Marshall, Chubby Boy’s Syrup and Curtis Farms, Corner House, Dale Carper, Dan and Claudia Whitmer, Dan Sheppard, Family Farm & Home, Foot & Ankle Specialists of Mid-Michigan, Gladwin Contracting, Gladwin Tank, Gregg Govitz, Hagen Ford, Hammer Builders, Hive Made Products, Jeff Price, Jerry Nizinski, Kalen Eaton, Keenoy Tax and Accounting, L. Dan French Builders, Legacy Builders, LF Batterbee Excavating, Liberty Farms, Lime Light, Lisa Govitz, Lyndsy and Kevin Bock, MPV Podiatry, Ogg Family Farm, P. Thompson Stump Grinding, Rusty and Amanda Rodabaugh, Schultz Family Farm, Smith & Associates, T & J Auto, T Bone Construction, Tammy Whitmer, The Feed Store, Tracy Whittington, Triple M Collision, as well as all others that came and helped make the auction a huge success for everyone. See you all in 2022!
Gladwin County Junior Small Animal Association and 4-H