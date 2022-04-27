Why a Community Band?
To the Editor:
There are many resources in a community that gives it an identity over the years. Industrial factories large or small, agricultural infrastructures such as grain elevators or farm implement dealers. Shopping outlets and health care availability can also help define an area.
An often overlooked asset is a community’s focus on the fine arts. Paintings, theater and music are the most recognized of a community’s fine arts offerings. In many rural areas, these fine arts activities are mostly limited to school student participation. Skills learned and enjoyed as a youth are not always available later in life.
A community band is one entity that can be of great benefit to the Gladwin area. The school band program here has been strong for many, many years having been lead by quality directors like Darrel Groz, Jim Huber, Ed Falls and currently Melissa Sapienza. There are many former school age musicians from Gladwin and surrounding areas that would once again like to participate in an organized group.
One can enjoy playing an instrument throughout one’s life. Community band members often range in age from high school to octogenarians. Participants can benefit from a variety of ways. Aging members stay active in mind, body and soul. It’s healthy!
School age music students see the longevity/future in learning music. Band members find rehearsals as great social hotspot, meeting people of all ages with a shared love of making good music together. Those folks attending performances receive a shared social experience as well as enjoying the program. Often, as families look for places to relocate, they look for towns with things to do. A community performing arts outlet is a plus.
This coming Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m., the Gladwin Area Community Band, conducted by retired band teacher Ed Falls, will be presenting their first ever concert at the Gladwin High School. There is no admission cost. Come and see what is going to be a big plus for this community. You’ll be glad you did.
Chuck Stuckert
Vice President of Community Relations, Gateway Community Band
Lions eyeglasses
To the Editor:
Today we journeyed over to Big Rapids and the Ferris State College of Optometry. We came with bags and bags of eyeglasses which you have given to the Beaverton Lions for the purpose of providing your used glasses to others in need. Thank you very much!
Yes, there were bags and bags. The people at the College of Optometry took them up to the appropriate office where they will be gone over by the students at the college. This is done so the usable glasses may be culled out from the whole, checked over for usability, and taken by the students to other countries with those in need of glasses and who would not have access to any save through this program.
Yes, there were bags and bags, all from you all. And should you need to know where to turn in those extra pairs of glasses that you have, we recommend Helping Hands Mission in Beaverton, it is located on Brown Street, next to Clothing General and across from the Family Diner and Habitat for Humanity’s Restore shop; Sacred Heart Mission in Gladwin, it is off of M-61 on the south side across the way from the Save-A-Lot and Dollar Tree Plaza.
Thanks to all who have shared this blessing of light and sight with thousands; people whom you will never meet, but who shall forever rejoice!
Shalom,
Rev. Karen Blatt
Beaverton Lions