Big thank you
To the Editor:
A great big “Thank You” goes out to Kyle Grove of Gladwin Tank.
When the Gladwin City Park’s grill in the large pavilion broke, after many years, Kyle offered to repair it.
Wow! What a great job he did on the grill.
Everyone who uses that pavilion would also thank you.
Hats off to you Kyle.
Dee Jungman
Mayor of Gladwin
Big ole thank you
To the Editor:
A big ole Beaverton Beaver thank you to the Family Diner in Beaverton for allowing us to bring your huge, stuffed beaver to our 50th reunion of the Class of 1969 and the Alumni as well. Your beaver was well behaved as he did not require much care or attention and for that we are very grateful.
The Class of ’69
Big Boys Club thank you
To the Editor:
On August 3, 2019, The Big Boys Club of Gladwin County held their 9th Annual Golf Tournament Scramble at Gladwin Heights Golf Course. The weather was perfect for an outing and 20 teams came to have a good time and hopefully enjoyed the activities as much as we did.
As always Jan and John Schumacher along with their crew did a great job on the course and with the meal. A big thank you goes out to all the players. Without their support there would be no Tournament.
First place winners were Fred Primeau, Rich Thomson, Mike Sanborn, and Rob Ohm. Great job guys for shooting a score of 59.
Thank you also goes out to Larry Brzezinski for the fine job he did on the Live Auction after the golf event.
We also have to thank all of the businesses who helped with donations. They are as follows: Hole Sponsors – Transworld Title Company LLC, Re/Max River Haven (Wayne Walts), Genesis Computer Systems, ABC Auto Body, Chuck’s Garage & Speed Shop, DeShano Community Foundation, Richardson Chevrolet, Rediscovered Treasures, The Original Shine, Loose Motors Sales, T.K. Johnson Eye Care, Crystal Flash, Lady of the Lakes, Buckeye Market, Lake Life Marina, Greaves Body Shop & Towing Inc., Kidd’s Auto Service, Alward Electric Inc., Gladwin Family Chiropractic, Secord Lake Eagles Aux 4121, Sisson Funeral Home, West Branch Collision, Hall-Kokotovich Funeral home, Thurston Glass, Secord Lake Eagles Aerie 4121, O’Sullivans, Lakeside Services, Veterans Men’s Club of Secord Lake, MFCU Members First Credit Union, Secord Lake Campground and Store, Phil’s Transmission, Den’s M-30 Auto, Maverick Ford Sales, Gladwin Tire.
Other donations were received from: Flynn Lumber & Supply, Gladwin Community Arena Fitness Center, Triple M Collision, The Camp Sports Bar, Strykers Marina, Sugar Springs Golf Course, Creat-It, Fruchey Market, Jiffy Quick Mart, Wilma Ultimate Beauty Shop, Sun & Suds, Schumachers Insurance, Sun Seekers, Mack’s on Main, Village Flowers, Burkhart-Presido Insurance, Lakeside Golf, Country Corner Bulk Food, Uptown Salon, Riverwalk Place, Pizza Hut, Lakeside Services, Vic Bond, K.P. Barber Shop, Myers for Tires, Piper’s Pub, Family Fare, Elk Lake Bar, West Branch Country Club, Dream Golf Club, Nightmare Golf Club, Secord Lake Marina, Green Hills Golf Club, Save-A-Lot, S & H Engraving, Vasher’s Country Garden, Lambert’s Meat Market, Devil’s Knob Golf Club, Typsy Bear Bistro, Secord Marine Center, Family Diner, Chemical Bank, Team Hodges Sales, Pohlcat Golf Club, G’s Pizzeria, First We Eat Dessert LLC, Performance Plus Quick Lube, Dean Arbour Ford, Applebees, Hotel Bar & Grill, The River House Bar & Grill, Salon & Beyond, Gladwin Heights Golf Club, Northwoods Wholesale Outlet, Roy and Debrah Kinkela, and Windsor Ontario retired Firefighters.
Thank you to each and everyone who either donated or came to play golf. It is all of you that made the outing a success, so we can still keep helping the people in Gladwin County.
Mark your calenders for August 1, 2020 for next year’s event. Hope to see everyone there.
The Big Boys Club of
Gladwin County