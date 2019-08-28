Thank you from YoungLife
To the Editor:
The leaders and organizers of Gladwin YoungLife were overwhelmed by the community’s strong show of support during its fifth annual pig roast event. More than 200 meals were served at the event, raising more than $5,000 for the organization, which reaches out to junior high and high school students with a message of hope and purpose in life. We were encouraged that so many recognize the value in mentoring students in the choices they face during a critical point in their lives.
Nearly all the food and supplies for the event were donated by local restaurants, individuals and organizations. Smokin’ Bob-B-Que provided pulled pork, coleslaw, mac and cheese and beans, while Peppermill Restaurant and Lambert’s Meat Market provided rolls. Dessert was provided by volunteers, while some of the finest local chefs donated pies to be sold at the pie auction. Save-A-Lot donated water bottles, napkins, plastic ware and dessert bowls, while Meadow Lanes provided ice. Bounce Time Rentals donated the use of the inflatable water slide and Velcro climbing wall. Member’s First Credit Union, Crystal Flash and Rediscovered Treasures financially sponsored the event.
Additionally, the following individuals/businesses contributed to the silent auction: Buckeye Market, Family Fare, Family Video, Flynn Lumber, Jane Elizabeth Jewelry, Kocur Krew Automotive, Mack’s On Main, Midland Center for the Arts, Mr. M’s, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, The Detail Shop, Pizza Hut, JAG Motorcoach, Celebration Cinema, The Loons/Dow Diamond, Jay’s Sporting Goods, Randy Clark, Tim Hamilton, Riverwalk Grill, Ace Hardware, MidMichigan Chiropractic, Christy’s Hair Salon, Gladwin Heights Golf Course, Village Flowers, Country Corner Bulk Foods, Thrivent Financial, Bob and Pat Holzuizen, The Original Shine Car Wash and Detail Center, Maverick Ford, Steve and Kyle Cognion, Riverwalk Salon, and Richardson Chevrolet.
We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to all of the area businesses and individuals, as well as community members, who came out to support this event. And thank you to all the volunteers who made it possible. Your generosity will allow us to continue reaching the youth of our community with unconditional love, acceptance and hope.
Sincerely,
Dave Mead and
Gladwin YoungLife
Thank you from V.F.W.
To the Editor:
Gladwin County V.F.W. Post and Aux. would like to thank all who supported our steak dinner and our meat loaf dinner fundraisers. They were both a great success. Thank you to our working teams that make it all possible. Our veterans count on our communities to aid them in any way we can. They appreciate everything that is done for them. It may seem small to us but it can be huge to them. It doesn’t always have to be a lot but in their eyes it is a great deal. So please try to remember our veterans each day. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Be aware of all those around you. Make it a point to be your brother’s keeper. Look for our upcoming events in September, be a part.
God bless you all, God bless our troops and God bless America again.
Respectfully,
Elsie Henry