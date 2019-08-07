Thank you, thank you, thank you to area
merchants
To the Editor:
Christmas Kindness wants to send sincere and heartfelt gratefulness to the following area merchants who, year after year, support “Christmas Kindness at the Fair”!
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, goes out to: Gladwin Ace Hardware, Gladwin Eagles Aerie 3292, Lambert’s Meat Market, Riverwalk Place, Gladwin Heights Golf Course, The Original Shine, Kocur Krew Automotive, Beaverton Dairy Bar, Gladwin McDonalds, Sun Seekers, Jiffy Quick Mart, Low Mart, Merrily At Home, Corner House, Fruchey Market, Gladwin/Beaverton Family Diner, Beacon and Bridge (Store 20), Meadow Lanes, Flynn Lumber, Gladwin Burger King, Gladwin Merchandise Outlet, Country Corner Bulk Foods, Gladwin Save A Lot, Gladwin Hungry Howies, JD Jewelers, Little Caesars, Family Farm and Home, Family Video, Forge Fitness, Pizza Hut, Create It of Beaverton, and Corner House of Gladwin.
These businesses always go above and beyond to provide items for our Christmas Kindness raffles and prize wheel. They are responsible for bringing countless smiles and loads of laughter to the children who attend the Gladwin County Fair’s Christmas Kindness Fair Booth!
Christmas Kindness, along with our Fair Fundraiser Coordinators, Andy and Christy Gary, love you all and want you to know that your kindness to Christmas Kindness is noticed and appreciated. Any “free gift” comes at a cost to someone...thank you all for being that someone to the children of Gladwin County!
Thank you,
Christmas Kindness
Gladwin County
Thank you
To the Editor:
The family of Dorothy Strong would like to thank everyone who came to the visitation and funeral for Mom. Thank you for the cards, phone calls, and your thoughts and prayers.
Also, thank you to the people of Grace Christian Church for the delicious luncheon. Thank you to Pastor Dave Mead for the meaningful, loving message from the heart service, a real comfort to the family and to Pastor Phil Hortop for the Word of God.
Special thanks to Alec Gary at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. All the support was appreciated.
Nancy Bodar,
Katherine Strong and
Mary Freed
Societies progress
To the Editor:
Historians tell us that all great nations fail from the inside out.
I found this sequence published a year ago.
It begins
Societies progress
From bondage to great spirit
From a spiritual faith to grant courage
From great courage to attendance
From abundance to selfishness
From selfishness to complacency
From complacency to apathy
From apathy to bondage
How do you access our nation’s position in this 200-year cycle.
I almost quote.
William W. Quinn
Lt. Gen. U.S. Army retired
Thank you William and to all citizens of our great country. THINK. Our democracy is in ICU.
VaLois Burns
Gladwin County