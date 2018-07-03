Opportunities to support United Way
To the Editor:
This past month has been one of my busiest yet, trying to meet with local businesses, major stakeholders, and partner agencies to see how we can build one another up to reach our full potential as community leaders. I would like to thank everyone in our communities for the welcoming that I have received and I am honored to serve the people of Clare and Gladwin counties.
One thing that is clear is that the people in these communities are amazing in their love and support of Clare and Gladwin counties!
We have some very exciting opportunities coming up for people in both counties to support United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties.
First of all, we would like to invite everyone to participate in our Golf United Golf Outings. Golf United Clare County will take place Aug. 19 at Eagle Glen Golf Course in Farwell. The event begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m., and includes 18 holes, a cart, free hot dog and drink, prizes, music, and lots of fun! Golf United Gladwin County will be held Sept. 16 at Gladwin Heights Golf Course in Gladwin. The event also includes 18 holes, a cart, prizes, music, and fun!
Each outing costs $200 for a team of four or $60 for drop-in golfers. All proceeds go to support the health, education, and financial stability of the people in our communities. You can register for the Clare County event by calling Eagle Glen Golf Course at 989-588-4424. Registration forms for the Gladwin County outing are located at Gladwin Heights Golf Course and in the lobby of the United Way building at 234 W. Cedar Ave. in Gladwin; you can also register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfjYO8NV5WHrtyHwyYeQqP4kmJRaur0bQs_kfuq6CgNY8RYww/viewform?c=0&w=1.
Limited Hole Sponsorships are also available for each event and cost $125. If you or your business are interested in sponsoring a hole in Farwell or Gladwin (or both), please call us at 989-386-6015; or email sblock@unitedwaycgc.org so we can bring you a sponsorship packet.
Not into golfing? There are more ways to show your support for United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties!
We are currently collecting items for a silent auction to be held during the Gladwin County Fair. Businesses and individuals who would like to donate an item should contact us at 989-386-6015; or email sblock@unitedwaycgc.org. We would happily and gratefully pick up your donation. And don’t forget to visit our booth at the Gladwin County Fair!
We are also looking to recruit volunteers in Clare and Gladwin Counties. If you or anyone you know, kids, teens, grandparents, people building resumes, church family, neighbors who want to help volunteer and get on my volunteer list, please call us or email us with your contact information. There are so many meaningful ways to participate in your community, such as reading to children, helping get kids active, helping youth find jobs, helping with our golf outing this fall, etc., this is the perfect opportunity.
These are just a few upcoming opportunities! But remember, you can give to United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties at any time. Donations can be sent to our office at P.O. Box 116, Clare, MI 48617, or online at unitedwaycgc.org.
We would also like to remind you that all money donated to United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties benefits the community in which it was raised. That means that money raised in Clare County is used in Clare County, and money raised in Gladwin County is used in Gladwin County. Raised Here. Stays Here.
If anyone has any questions, or would like more information about United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties, please call me at 989-386-6015; or email me at sblock@unitedwaycgc.org.
Thank you for helping us Live United right here at home!
Sarah Block, Executive Director
United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties