Appeared in the Gladwin Record July 1, 1987
Speed Raymond of Gladwin, is shown with a 12,144 piece jigsaw puzzle he recently completed in his basement. It took Raymond about 3 months in his spare time to complete the puzzle, which is owned by his daughter, Susan of Goodrich.
The 5 x 9 foot puzzle is a recreation of a German painting of ‘‘The Temptations of St. Anthony”. It’s the largest jigsaw puzzle produced in a series.
In case you’re wondering, the Guiness Book of World Records states the largest puzzle was one sold by Gimbels in New York in 1933 which was 8’2 x 13 feet and weighed 597 lbs. That puzzle had 50,000 jigsaw pieces.