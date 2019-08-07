Appeared in the Gladwin County Record march 12, 1980
Members of the drama cast at Beaverton High School who will perform the play “The Curious Savage”, gather at the Intermediate School for a rehearsal prior to their perfomances on March 13, 14 and 15. The play is directed by Sharron Smith and the student director is Penny Bird. All the shows will be at 8 p.m. in the Junior High School. Cast members left to right, on the couch are Kim Freeman, Deb VanWieren, Mary Jo Bobb and Janis Nearing. Standing are Don Dundas, Randy Thompson, Sam Villorreal , Karl Diller and Scott Govitz.