Skeels Baptist Church was organized by a small group of people who met in a log school house (shown above) in 1894. In 1913, the original frame building was torn down and re-erected on a proper foundation and faced with native stone. It has been 125 years since our beginning. Grace Fellowship has existed in three different centuries, God has preserved and protected His church over all these years. May our members take the Bible as their faith, rule and practice for another 125 years and may Jesus Christ be glorified as He continues to build His church through sinners who are saved by grace through faith. On Sept. 15, there will be a 125-year celebration at the church. Watch the paper for details or call Pastor Rick Tarter at 989-246-0811.