APPEARED IN THE RECORD JULY 7, 1954
This car ended up in this position in front of the conservation department headquarters on North Silverleaf Street last week, when it failed to make the curve. None of the occupants in the vehicle were hurt, but the driver, Kenneth Fischer, 23, of Flint, was given a ticket by City Marshal Carl Raymond for failure to have his car under control. About two hours earlier another vehicle, driven by Wayne C. Leifer of Detroit, struck three guard posts at the same location. The car damage totaled approximately $300. He was also ticketed for failure to have his car under control by Marshal Raymond. – Photo by Ruble.