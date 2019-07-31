If Gladwin County had an all-time “Hall of Fame” this guy would certainly have to be in it. Floyd Elmer Armstrong was a product of Gladwin County who went on to conquer his world. His progeny also attained prodigious prestige in their careers. All of them maintained a close connection with Gladwin, and especially with Pratt Lake even after Floyd’s death in 1966.
Floyd grew up in the lumbering days of Gladwin County, where his family moved in 1884. He was educated in the public schools of the county, Central Michigan University and the University of Michigan, from which he received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees. Later, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Central Michigan University.
Floyd’s parents were Allen and Emogene (Pierce) Armstrong. Allen worked in an early shingle mill here, while his wife operated a millinery business downtown. Floyd and his best friend, Hugh Wagar were among Gladwin’s second class of high school graduates in 1895. The high school friends became family after Floyd’s wife, Maude (Parker) died in 1918, and Hugh Wagar died in 1920, Floyd and Hugh’s widow, Ollive (Bergey), were married. Floyd’s son DeVere and daughter Lois, and Ollive’s son Wayne Wagar became siblings.
His parent’s home and store burned to the ground in the great fire of May 1, 1900 fire that destroyed about one third of Gladwin. The only item of furniture that survived that fire was Floyd’s pump organ that had been given to him when he was 10 years old. According to the family story, that organ was still in Floyd’s Pratt Lake cottage when it was sold in 1983.
Floyd became a teacher, and Carl Knight noted in a 1976 GCR recollection that “my first teacher, was Floyd Armstrong. He rode a bicycle over rough dirt roads…and he signed a contract to teach our school for a salary of $25.00 per month. He was a stern but likable teacher, who believed in law and order, and I believe he was one of the best educators that ever hit Gladwin County. His later years as a great professor in colleges, as well as receiving many other high honors, is proof of that statement.” (Note: That was the Riley School – and Floyd rode that bike the six miles there and back every school day.)
From 1903 to 1906, Floyd Armstrong was Superintendent of Gladwin City School. From 1906 to 1912 he worked in retail and banking in Gladwin before heading off to University of Michigan. Upon receiving his M.A. degree he became Instructor in Economics there.
In 1916 he became Assistant Professor of Political Economy at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts. During his 27-year tenure, he advanced to the rank of full professor. He lectured at several other colleges and universities, including Harvard. He was in great demand on the speaking circuit, and he was active in the leadership of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce in Massachusetts. He also served on the boards of banks and other institutions. Before WWII he had become perhaps the pre-eminent expert on Japanese economics, and consulted for the U.S. Government. Any litany of his accomplishments would be lengthy, and certainly, incomplete.
He came back to Gladwin every chance he had. He and both of his wives are buried in Highland Cemetery. While his family no longer has the Pratt Lake cottage, members of his family maintain contacts here and visit.