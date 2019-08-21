APPEARED IN THE RECORD February 24, 1937
Gladwin New city fire truck, a Ford V-8 has been delivered and is shown above with members of the city council and firemen. Top Row (left to right): Howard Carbeno, fireman, Councilman Jess Huggett, Eldon Capling, fireman, Councilman Charlie Oglestone and Wilbur Lower, Charlie Burns, fireman, and the City Engineer Ed Hetherington. Bottom Row (left to right): Councilmen Harry Goldberg, Bill Snyder, Willard Walton, Mayor Clyde Zettel, Councilman Art Clark and Fire Chief George Merrick. The truck was purchased from the Ireland Auto Company and the picture was taken in front of their garage and showroom here.