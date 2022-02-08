William McCoy

William "Bill" McCoy of Beaverton passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Gladwin Pines. He was born on January 7, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Luther and Florence McCoy. William loved to fish and spend time outdoors. He was a very hard worker spending his time dry walling and selling real estate.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy McCoy; children, Debra (Robert) Owens, Cheryl Breedlove, Terrie (Rick) Zimmerman, and Melody Strait; numerous grandchildren; and brother, Bob McCoy; daughter-in-law, Aileen McCoy.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Ann; and his sons, Mike, Ricky, Tim, and David; along with his parents.
Memorial services were held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home at 1 p.m. in Beaverton with the visitation at 11 a.m. He was laid to rest at Billings Township Cemetary. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. William McCoyMcCoy