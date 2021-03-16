William Doan

William "Bill" Doan, 55, of West Branch, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born to Mary (Atherton) Crook on October 3, 1965, in Cass City, MI. He was a proud veteran in the United States Army serving in the 18th Airborne Corps. He was employed as the Roscommon District Supervisor for the State of Michigan, Parks and Rec, being sworn in as Park Ranger in 2002 of which he spent nearly 15 years managing the majestic Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Cody Doan (Kelly Trautman) of Willington, NC and Chris Doan of West Branch; companion, Joni Vonsteenburg of West Branch; brother, John (Trisa) Doan of Beaverton; sister, Cindy (Eugene) Peacock of Beaverton; his buddy, Blue; along with several nieces and nephews, some who he had a special sibling relationship with.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Victor Crook; brothers, Dennis and Tommy Doan; and sister, Mary Ann Doan.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be tentatively held on July 10; details will be shared at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Sierra Club (https://www.teamsierra.org/memorial/BillDoan) in his name. Bill leaves a legacy on so many levels from being people's rock and safe space, demonstrating profound humbleness and comfortable confidence, being the "go-to" guy on how to do just about anything, and his deep love for horses and everything outdoors. The funds you donate will enable the Sierra Club to do things that Bill cared about and was a proponent of. William DoanDoan