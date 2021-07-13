William "Bill" R. Griffin

William Renwick Griffin, 91, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away peacefully June 23, 2021 with family members by his bedside.
Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret, 90; and four children, Tom (Cathy) Griffin of Lansing, Michigan, Cris (Gary) Grabowski of Clio, Michigan, Carole (Larry) Mueller of Traverse City, Michigan, and Mike (Courtney) Griffin of Fennville, Michigan. Also surviving are six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews. There is also an additional great grandchild due on Bill and Marge's 71 wedding anniversary.
Bill was loved and admired by many people. Bill was born in Saginaw, Michigan on February 16, 1930 where he and Marge raised their four children. Bill retired from Sears in 1986 where he was the commercial truck tire department manager and moved to Gladwin, Michigan. There, Bill enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and playing cards with friends. The family would like to thank Hospice of Michigan and the staff of Country Pleasures Assisted Living in Traverse City, Michigan for the exceptional love and care they gave. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel in Gladwin, Michigan. William "Bill" R. GriffinGriffin