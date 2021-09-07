Wendy Smith

Wendy Mae Smith of Burt, age 55, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at her residence. Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at O'Guinn Family Funeral Home in Birch Run, Michigan. Pastor Fred Smith officiating. Cremation to follow. The family received visitors on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 1-8 p.m. at O'Guinn Family Funeral Home in Birch Run. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Wendy was born January 31, 1966 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Jack and Leota (Frost) Emeott Sr. She grew up in Saginaw, Michigan and graduated from Gladwin High School with the class of 1984. She married Rick Smith on September 22, 1990 in Saginaw, Michigan. Wendy owned and operated Added Touch Photography for 25 years.
She enjoyed baking, and opened Country Home Cakes and Cupcakes. Wendy also worked for Paws to Remember as the Coordinator and Pet Aftercare Specialist. She attended Bible Baptist Church in Birch Run. Wendy was a member of the Birch Run Rotary and the Mid Michigan Old Gas Tractor Club. She enjoyed camping, scrapbooking, and Michigan Football. Wendy was the family beautician and loved being a mother. Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are husband, Rick Smith; sons, Nathan (Amelia) Smith, Bradly Smith; grandchildren, Henry Smith, Everett Smith; siblings, Tammy (Scott) Hawblitzel, Stacey (Jeffery) Long, Michelle Bosley, Jack (Kristin) Emeott Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Richard (Elaine) Smith; several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Leota Emeott Sr.; sister, Chris Schwartz.
