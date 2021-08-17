Wendell Ellis, 80, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Horizon Senior Living Center. He was born on August 22, 1940, the son of Wayne and Elnor (Breault) Ellis in Gladwin. On January 11, 1960, he was united in marriage to Rosalie Nash in Gladwin. She preceded him in death in 2008. He was employed and retired from Dow Corning.
Wendell lived, loved, and breathed Gladwin his entire life. Wendell was, as most of you know, the king of BSing. He teased, enjoyed his Ford trucks and John Deere tractors, and loved to have a cold one. Some of his other hobbies included deer hunting, building, and walking. There wasn't a thing that would keep Wendell from his daily walks. Over the years, he became a bit of collector as some might say, and yes, there are a few pair of gloves left.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Vicki (Mike) Schwan; grandchildren, Chad (Kaitlyn) Schwan and Stephanie (Mike) LaMont; great-grandchildren, Ava, Myles, and Rowan; along with brother, Kenneth Ellis.
He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Ellis; wife; and parents.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time.