Walter R. Bellinger

Walter "Walt" R. Bellinger, 80, of Clare, MI passed away at MidMichigan Medical Center - Midland on Monday April 26, 2021 following a brief illness. He was born in Gladwin on July 7, 1940 to the Ron and Eva (Cencer) Bellinger.
He married the former Dorrice E. Smith on April 23, 1999 in Jackson County, she survives him. Also surviving are children, Tamara (Mark) Balas and Beverly (Brad) Weeks; grandchildren, Erin, Regan, Molly and Conan; sisters, Esther "Essie" Blackburn and Barbara Secord. Preceded in death by his brother, Ron Bellinger; and his sister, Thelma "Poody" Anderson.
Walt was retired from H.W. Jones Tractor & Truck Co. He enjoyed snowmobiling, watching NASCAR, camping and especially attending the grandchildren's activities. A family gathering will be held Thursday May 6, 2021 at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-GLADWIN CHAPEL from 3-6 p.m. with sharing at 6 p.m. and inurnment at Ridge Cemetery. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Clare High School Athletic Association or the Kidney Foundation. Walter R. BellingerBellinger