Tresa Haus, 54, of Beaverton passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born on April 11, 1967, the daughter of Lowell "Joe" and Wanda (Benson) Swanton in Saginaw, MI. She was employed at Huhtamaki's for the past two years and previously was employed at Beaverton Schools and the Gladwin Council on Aging as a cook. She recently discovered a new love for kayaking and road trips and has always enjoyed the outdoors. Tresa cherished her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Amber (Josh) Hansen, Courtney Jones (Stephanie Manges) and Tanner Jones; grandchild, Kaden Jones; parents, Lowell and Wanda Swanton; sister, Pam (Bob) Feldotte; and niece and nephews, Adlar Feldotte, Piper Feldotte, and David Boynton.
The family will be receiving guests from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Beaverton. All contributions may be made according to the family, and in lieu of flowers donations will be made in memory of Tresa. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.