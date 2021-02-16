Timothy Aspin

Timothy Richard Aspin , 63, recently passed away unexpectedly , while at his home in Gladwin, Michigan. He was born September 7, 1957 in Midland, Michigan. Tim, grew up in Michigan with a passion for the outdoors, along with hunting and fishing. However, if you knew Tim personally, you also know how much of an understatement "passion" is. He loved music and especially playing his guitar and participating in mini jam sessions with friends.
Tim had a memory to be envious of. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends. One of the few times Tim left Michigan was to re-marry the love of his life, Tana and became a step-father to her daughter, Talisa. They were married in Helena, MT and returned to Michigan 10 years later to be closer to family. No one can ever say Tim didn't spend enough time doing what he loved or spending time with the ones he loved most. If he didn't call you regularly, he might just show up at your front door to say 'howdy' and see how you were doing, always accompanied by his sidekick, Patsy.
Throughout his life, Tim worked a plethora of jobs. He was an EMT, pipe fitter, concrete Inspector, finish carpenter and basically anything that didn't interfere with his hunting and fishing.
In addition to his father, Richard E. Aspin, he was predeceased by his wife, Tana Jean Aspin; and his step-daughter, Talisa Waterman. Surviving in addition to his mother, Patricia B. Aspin; is his sister Sandra K. Bryan and her husband Dana of Greenville; nephews, Devon , Michael and Joel Bryan ; along with his great-nieces and nephews, Alexis, Chance, Landon and Madison Bryan. Brother-in-law, Myles Waterman and his wife Tammy; and his beloved chocolate lab, Patsy.
A private family memorial will take place at a later date.