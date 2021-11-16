Thomas "Bud" Byrd Jr., 77, of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at MidMichigan Medical Center - Gratiot. He was born on April 15, 1944, the son of Thomas Sr. and Agnes Byrd in Detroit. On March 3, 1973, he was united in marriage to Virginia Plotzke at St. Juliana Catholic Church in Detroit. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and also enjoyed hunting.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Virginia Byrd; and sister, Sharon Ann (Tim) Waske. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Patricia JoAnn.
Funeral services for Bud will be conducted on Friday, November 19, 2021, noon at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Thomas "Bud" Byrd Jr.Byrd Jr.