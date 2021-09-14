Terri D. (Loar) Waltz-Horbatiuk, 63, passed away Friday September 10, 2021 at Gladwin Nursing and Rehabilitation following a brief illness. She was born in Gladwin on April 2, 1958 to the late Wilbur and Grace (Kline) Loar. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her loving companion Michael Weber.
She is survived by two sons, Chad Waltz and David Waltz; her siblings, Mary and John Oblinsky, Connie Butch Mann and Cheryl and Rod McKinnon, and Joseph A. Loar.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, David Waltz and John Horbatiuk; and two brothers, Daniel Loar and Timothy Loar.
Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place with inurnment in Arthur Cemetery at a later date. Terri D. (Loar) Horbatiuk(Loar) Horbatiuk