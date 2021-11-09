Teresa Newby, 65, of Gladwin, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born on September 29, 1956 in highland Park, MI, the daughter of Robert Tiltonand Ferne Wenzel. She proudly served her county in the United States Navy. Teresa had lived in Gladwin County since 1992 and was the owner of Monaghan Log Furniture in Gladwin.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michele Fransee of Gladwin, T.J. (Ann Marie) Monaghan of Texas, J.J. (Bethany) Monaghan of Texas, and Krystal (Andy) Hirschenberger of Saginaw; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Elizabeth (Greg) Tarpinian; along with her brother, Rick (Sandy) Wenzel.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin and Beaverton. Memorial Contribution's may may be made at ARK (Association of Rescue Kritters) in St. Helen. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Teresa NewbyNewby