Ted Jozefowicz

Ted M. Jozefowicz, age 67, passed away peacefully in the company of his wife and brother on June 30, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ted was born August 16, 1953 in Dearborn, Michigan to Ted and Genevieve Jozefowicz. After graduating from St. Alphonsus High School, he enrolled in the Detroit Police Academy. Ted served as a police officer for the Detroit Police Department until 1991 when he retired due to a duty-related disability.
Over the years he had many successful ventures including a bus tour business, boat detailing and storage, and a snow plow business. Ted was happily married to Barbara, his wife and partner in life for 22 years, until the time of his death.
Ted is also survived by brothers, Ed and Jimmy Jozefowicz and Mike Crego; children, Lisa Ingram, Amy Young, Ed O'Brien, Melissa Latham, and David Jozefowicz. He will also be missed by two nephews; a niece; and 11 grandchildren.
As much as Ted worked hard, he also loved to play hard. Ted enjoyed boating, bonfires, snowmobiling, dancing, swimming, cooking and so much more. If you were lucky enough to have known Ted, you know he was always happiest when he was with family and friends laughing together on the boat. Ted had an infectious personality. He never missed an opportunity to tell a joke and always wanted to be able to help a friend in need. Ted was a devoted family man, a hard worker and a loyal friend. He will be truly missed by all.
We will be having a memorial celebration of Ted's life at the Secord Lake Eagles Aerie 4121 on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. Ted JozefowiczJozefowicz