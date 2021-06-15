Tammy Shell, 49, of Gladwin, passed away at her home on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born on January 11, 1972, the daughter of Arnold and Lesley (Hundley) Shell in Gladwin, MI. Tammy most enjoyed spending time with her grandson. She also enjoyed spending her days outside, going fishing and riding motorcycles.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley (Andrew) Shell; son, Chase LaVerne Parsons; grandson, Drew Michael Baxter; sister, Terri Lynn Pretzlaff; brother, Scott Shell; and her parents.
Cremation will be taking place. Arrangements are in the hands of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home-Gladwin. Celebration of life will be taking place at the Eagle Pavillian. Date TBA. Tammy ShellShell