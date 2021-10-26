Susan C. Johnson, 66, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021. She was born on January 13, 1955, the daughter of Carl and Louise Horner in Flint, MI. She was united in marriage to Duane Johnson on November 2, 1974 in Montrose.
She was a devoted member of New Beginning Church in Gladwin. She was employed by First of America Bank as a teller and commercial loans. She also worked for Dr. Billand's dentist office as a receptionists. She was very active in sports and volunteering for her community.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 41 years, Duane Johnson of Gladwin; daughter, Kristin King of Grass lake; son, Chad (Tara) Johnson of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Kylee, Kaleo, William; father-in-law, Duane Johnson of Hale; brothers, David (Judy) Horner of Winchester, Tennessee and Patrick (Debi) Horner of Canton, Georgia; brother-in-law, Glenn (Carol) Johnson of Brunswick, Georgia.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be conducted on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Susan JohnsonJohnson