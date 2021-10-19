Steven Beaty

Steven M. Beaty, 64, of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. He was born on May 18, 1957, the son of Gary and Janet Beaty in Rockledge, Florida. After graduating Pontiac Northern High School, Steven proudly served his country in the United States Army.
On June 19, 1976, he was united in marriage to his true love, Barbara Brackins in Pontiac. They cherished 45 wonderful years of marriage. Steven was an auto-body specialist working for General Motors until moving to Gladwin.
After moving to Gladwin Steven owned Beaty Sugar Shack and after selling the business he continued his auto-body work. He loved classic cars, hunting, fishing, and was a history buff. The man knew everything. He made friends everywhere he went and somewhere, somehow knew everyone. Once you encountered him once you were his friend and he had stories to share with everyone. Steven was also a collector of many things including antiques, and enjoyed visits to his cabin in Gaylord. More than anything Steven was a dedicated and loving husband, who adored his wife more than anything, while also being the best father, and grandfather. He helped raised many children not even his own, but if they were his kids friends he welcomed them with open arms. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Barbara Beaty; children, JoAnne (Nathan) Miller, Jackie Beaty, Forest (Nicole New) Beaty; grandchildren, Maranda (Tyler), Nathaniel, Forest Jr., Corinne, David, Vincent, Maddie, and Zayden; sister, Krystal Beaty; mother in-law, Shelby Brackins; numerous nieces and nephews; along with many lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Jeanine.
Memorial services were conducted on Saturday, October 16, 2021, 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Steven BeatyBeaty