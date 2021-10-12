Sherry Powers

Sherry Lynn Powers, 69 of Midland, passed away Monday afternoon, October 4, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born April 4, 1952, in McKenzie, Tennessee, daughter of the late Gilbert M. and Mavis (Phelps) Tidwell. Sherry graduated from Eastern High School in Lansing and on December 28, 1984, she married Brian Charles Powers in Gladwin. She was a member of the Gladwin Eagles and Midland Baptist Church. Sherry was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Powers; daughter, Stacy Marie (Angelo) Johnson, son Gregory Michael (Heather) Powers; grandchildren, Brianna Lynn Jenkins, Ayanna Grace Johnson, Anthony Johnson, Antwone Johnson, Brandon Powers, Zachary Powers, Spencer Powers, Bailley Powers, Ashlynne Breining, and Brittany Vanhorn; two great grandchildren, Heisman and Aurora, with Emeric on the way. Sherry is also survived by her sisters, Deborah Ann Myrick-Walters (AL) and Bonita Kay Myrick-Golchoff (the late Mike); daughter-in-law, Beth (Kevin) VanHorn, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Eric Allen Breining and brother, James Travis Myrick.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Midland Baptist Church, 5009 Jefferson Avenue. Pastor Jim Payne will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Eric Breining Memorial Scholarship Fund. Sherry PowersPowers