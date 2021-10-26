Sharon Greaves

Sharon Lee (Basner) Greaves, 64, of Beaverton, MI, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was born on September 9, 1957, in Saginaw, MI, the daughter of Ralph and Patricia (Walker) Basner. Sharon was the proud mother of two children and proud nana of four grandchildren. She enjoyed bingo, spending time with her family and loved her children with all of her heart.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bonnie (Mark) McKenna of Harrison, Aaron (Tabitha) Greaves of Gladwin; grandchildren, Taylor, Bentlee, Braxtyn, and Evalee; siblings, Marion (Don) Knapp, Loretta Basner, Jeanette Basner of Saginaw and Kathy Collver of Beaverton; many nieces, nephews and lifetime friends that she called family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Patricia Basner; siblings, Christine Mason and Peggy Basner; life partner, Archie Greaves.
Memorial services for Sharon will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Sharon GreavesGreaves