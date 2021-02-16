Scott Lynch

Scott W. Lynch, 57, of Beaverton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was born on June 14, 1963, the son of William and Elizabeth (Boyer) Lynch in Gladwin. On October 3, 1987, he was united in marriage to his true love, Virginia "Ginger" Antaya at the Arthur Center Church of God. Scott was employed as a truck driver for Shawn Muma Logging.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ginger Lynch of Beaverton; brother, Randall Lynch of Gladwin; sister, Ann (David) McClain of Beaverton; several nieces and nephews; along with his precious four-legged fur babies.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Steven.
Funeral services honoring Scott will be conducted on Saturday, Febraury 20, 2021, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 1-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. He will be laid to rest at Arthur Twp. Cemetery, Clare County.