Sandra Wilkinson, 78, of Beaverton, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at MidMichigan Medical Center - Midland. She was born on December 24, 1942, the daughter of Herbert and Virginia (Shelman) Schriber in Livonia. On August 19, 1961, she was united in marriage to John Wilkinson in Redford. Sandra has lived in Gladwin County since 1982 and previously residing in Livonia. She loved bowling and was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary 3292.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Wilkinson; daughters, Mary Ann (Jim) Hughes of St. Petersburg, FL, and Jacqueline (Duane) Villarneal. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Along with many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nancy Skaggs and Ginger Schriber; and brother, Tom Schriber.
Funeral services for Sandra will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, 1 p.m., at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. A visitation will be held prior to the service on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.