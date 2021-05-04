Fantastic wife and mother, Sandra Lee Stegeman, 82, of Gladwin (formerly of Mt. Pleasant), passed away peacefully on May 1, 2021 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's, at the Horizon Senior Living Center in Gladwin.
She was born on August 20, 1938, the daughter of Richard and Ruth (Halsey) Tank in Toledo, OH. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Bowling Green University and a Master's in education from the University of Southern California. She was united in marriage to Timothy Stegeman on May 20, 1969 in Basel, Switzerland and they cherished 52 years of marriage together.
She was a unique and caring lover of music, beauty, dogs and kids. Over the course of her life, Sandy was a Girl Scouts Camp Counselor, International School Teacher for the Department of Defense, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a cooking educator, church chorus member, lunch lady for Mt. Pleasant Jr. High and High School for 22 years, breast cancer survivor, Hospice volunteer, coordinated blood drives, a Cub Scout leader, secretary of Gladwin Retired Teachers Association, served on the Sugar Springs Recreational Committee, skied the Alps, and traveled the world.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tim; sons, Mark (Monica) Stegeman of Grand Rapids and Jason (Meghan) Stegeman of Cadillac; two granddaughters, Elaine and Lucy of Grand Rapids; sister, Roberta (Mohr) of Prospect, TX; and brother, Fredrick of Toledo, OH. Along with numerous cousins, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin, Michigan on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6 with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to service. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family would like contributions in memory of Sandra Stegeman to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Alzheimer's Association. Sandra StegemanStegeman