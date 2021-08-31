Sally Anderson, 79, of Gladwin, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. She was born on June 7, 1942, the daughter of Melvin and Amber Campbell in Gladwin. Sally held various jobs over the years from farming to working in the restaurants. She was always known for her love of gardening, yard work, landscaping pond, and beautiful flowers.
She will be missed dearly by her significant other, Steven Pratt; sister, Judy Hale; brother, Junior (Rebecca) Campbell; daughter, Layne (Don) Simspon; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Karen Mack; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Ken Mack; and a baby boy, Ricky.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin. The family will be receiving guests from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Sally AndersonAnderson