Ruth Walters

Ruth A. Walters, 72, of Beaverton, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She was born Ruth Quillett on May 4, 1949, and raised the daughter of Harry and Martha Longstreth. On November 3, 1990, she was united in marriage to James Walters in Beaverton. They were blessed with 30 years of marriage. She was a member of the Dale United Methodist Church. She was a kind and feisty spirit and always volunteering at the Helping Hands Mission and Baby Pantry in Beaverton.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, James Walters of Beaverton; stepsons, Harv "Jim" Walters of St. Augustine, FL and Greg (Tina) Walters of Coleman; stepdaughters, Cindy Walters of Gladwin and Michelle (Steve) Phelps of Frankfort, KY; nine step-grandchildren; 21 step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild due in March of 2022. She is also survived by her brother: Harley (Lorna) Quillet of Beaverton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jennifer Methvin; and stepson, James Walters.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Dale United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be held immediately following at Dale Cemetery, Beaverton. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Ruth WaltersWalters