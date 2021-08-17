Ruth Doyle

Ruth A. Doyle entered into the presence of Jesus on August 15, 2021. She was born August 24, 1932 in Gladwin County, Michigan, the youngest daughter of Dwight and Irene (Cave) Foust. At age 13 she met the love of her life, Glen Doyle, and she married him when she was 18. They were married 54 and a half years.
In their early years of marriage, Ruth worked at Gladwin hospital as a nurse's aide. Later she worked Gladwin County Abstract Office for many years until she retired. Ruth and Glen were charter members of Beaverton Baptist Church, and she witnessed remembered for her faith. Those who knew her will also remember her love of pretty things, her smile and her laugh, and her love for family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Glen preceded her in death in 2005. Also preceding her were her parents; her parents-in-law, Frank and Cecile Doyle; her siblings and their spouses, Zelpha (Snook) Blumenthal, Ottolein Schiuer, Marcene (Chuck) Rice, Roger Foust, George (Wanda) Foust.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Vicki (Mike) Connor, Ken (Vicky) Doyle, Tom (Judy) Doyle, Janice (Rob) Cooper; 15 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Leobelle Saylor; and her sister-in-law, Pearl Foust.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 20, visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at the Beaverton Baptist Church, 2888 Dale Rd. in Beaverton. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Ruth DoyleDoyle