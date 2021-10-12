Ron Morley

Ronnie Glenn Morley of Gladwin, MI was released to his eternal rest on Saturday. October 9, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Ron was born on July 5, 1950, son of the late Paul and Lucille Morley. He was raised in Chelsea, MI and graduated from Chelsea High School. After high school Ron went to college at Michigan Tech where he began studying forestry, but then his passions shifted to special education.
He graduated with a teaching degree from Central Michigan University and began his career as a special education high school teacher in Kinde North Huron before taking a similar position at Bad Axe High School. His dream was to become a special education administrator which he achieved at Clare-Gladwin RESD. After 29 years at the RESD, Ron retired and went on to serve as an interim principal for four years a Beaverton Primary School. No matter where he went, Ron's heart for kids was evident throughout his career.
Ron was an avid hunter and always looked forward to yearly pheasant hunting trips out west with friends and his dogs. Ron loved to participate in 5K races as a competitive walker, eventually achieving his goal of a 12 minute mile. He liked staying active and was involved in a number of community and philanthropic organizations including Special Olympics, coaching school sports, various positions at his church and United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties.
For over 20 years, Ron shared his time and talents with Clare County 4-H programs. He and his wife Pat, volunteered for two summers at Forty Mile Point Lighthouse. They also loved to travel and went on a number of mission trips with MOST Ministries to Honduras, Tanzania, the Holy Land, and Nicaragua. Ron was thrilled to have his oldest grandson, Alex, accompany him on his last mission trip in 2018.
On August 17, 1973 Ron married the love of his life, Patricia Adler. They enjoyed a strong, lasting marriage for 48 years and two months and had two children, Paul (Leslie) Morley of Washington, DC and Alicia (Nick) Hyma of Jenison, MI. Ron has three grandchildren, Alex, Noelle, and Joey Hyma. He is survived by two brothers, Will (Kathy) Morley of Gladwin and Eugene (Sandy) Morley of Saline, MI; and cousins, Stormie (the late Bill) Spellman of St Johns and Janese (Reginald) Stevens of St. Johns; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Way of Gladwin County or MOST Ministries online or 655 Phoenix Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48108. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Ron MorleyMorley