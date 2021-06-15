Rita M. Renkola, 88, of Gladwin, passed away at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, MI on May 19, 2021 following a brief hospital stay. She was born on November 4, 1932 in Melvindale, MI. She married her high school sweetheart, Wayne V. Renkola (passed in 2008) 71 years ago.
Also surviving her are a brother, Robert (Audrey) LaPalm of Dunedin, Florida; sisters-in-law, Vivian DeKar of Fruitland Park, Florida, Sonia (Bob) Atkari of Taylor, MI; son, Robert (Mary) Renkola of Oakland, MI; grandchildren, Becky Renkola, Sarah (Wayne) Dickman; numerous nephews and nieces as well.
Rita was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She loved her family, relatives, and neighbors. She loved living in her home in the Gladwin area. She enjoyed cooking, finances, bowling and going to casinos.
A funeral mass for Rita was held on Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. by Father Portelli at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gladwin. The visitation was at Lee Ramsay Funeral Home in Gladwin from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 with a 7 p.m. Rosary.
In lieu of flowers, masses for Rita and memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Mission of Gladwin. A grave side burial service was held on Thursday June 3 , 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery in Gladwin. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Sacred Heart Mission. Rita M. RenkolaRenkola