Richard Lee

Richard A. Lee, 62, of Beaverton, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at MidMichigan Medical Center - Midland. He was born on May 14, 1959, the son of Richard E. and Mary Lou (Eagley) Lee in Clare. On July 19, 1991, he was united in marriage to his soulmate, Charlene.
Rick was a proud owner and operator with his wife of Lee's Auto Service in Beaverton. Rick's dad opened the business in 1972, and together Rick and his dad worked together until his dad's retirement. Rick and Charlene took over the business in 1997, and ran the business together for the past 24 years. He loved his work family and all of his loyal customers of Lee's Auto Service.
Rick was a member of the Beaverton Lions Club and loved to go fishing and hunting with his nephew and camping with his family. He was a devoted member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, and loved to go to their 9 a.m. service and listen to the word of God and the church band, Praise. He loved his family, and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 30 years, Charlene Lee; sisters, Marsha (Robert) Miller and Diana (Mark) Yarhouse; along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a stepson, Erik Frye.
Memorial services for Rick will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Gladwin. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. At the service the family please asks those able to wear a mask and thank you for your considerations. Inurnment will be held at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin.