Rebecca "Becky" VanBuskirk, 80, of Burton, formerly of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021. She was born on September 8, 1940, the daughter of Clayton and Martha (French) Brower in Howell. Becky was a hard worker who very much enjoyed working as her hobby, along with playing cards and talking on the phone. Her time in Gladwin was filled with many fond memories holding various jobs throughout. She was also a dedicated mother and grandma. Her passion for working didn't contain her love for her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard Patsey of Burton, Terry Patsey of Beaverton, Carol (Stewart) Baker of Farwell, Donald Patsey of Flint, Barbara (Mark) Orvis of Clare and Leona David of Gladwin; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, JoAnn Hicks of Georgia; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her longtime companion, Arthur Bender; daughter, Tammy Gilman; parents; daughter-in-law, Penny Patsey; son-in-law, Vern David; brothers, Fred Brower and William Brower.
Funeral services for Mrs. Van Buskirk will be conducted on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. at the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com. Rebecca "Becky" VanBuskirkVanBuskirk