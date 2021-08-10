Raymond Larson

Raymond A. Larson, 89, of Gladwin, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. He was born on March 20, 1932, the son of Carl and Sophie (Jarvi) Larson in Ishpeming, Michigan. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. On May 18, 1956, he married Josephine "Pena" Petitti in Flint.
Ray attended the University of Michigan, Flint, and worked for General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) for several years in Saginaw. He later moved with his family to Gladwin, where he owned and operated Bob's Pontiac Buick car dealership, sold insurance, and sold real estate. Ray was active in business associations and a dedicated member and past president of the Lion's Club, and was named Lion of the Year.
Ray loved flying small airplanes. He never lost his memories of the glory of flying. He was also an avid outdoorsman and true son of the Upper Peninsula, where he was born and raised. He remained a proud "Yooper" throughout his life even as he enjoyed traveling at home and abroad.
Ray was an active member of his church and civic community, always the first to volunteer for charities and events. Ray was a volunteer for Hospice of Gladwin Area for several years. In retirement, he volunteered as a youth mentor. His generosity of spirit will long be remembered by those he helped.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Josephine "Pena" Larson of Gladwin; children, Denise (Bob) Malosh of Farmington Hills, Mark (Venita) Larson of Glennie, and David (Jennifer) Larson of Dearborn; grandchildren, Savannah, Allison (Allen), Ryan (Michelle), Eligh (Alex), Kent (Josh), Dominique, Adrian (Brooke); great-grandchildren, Damien, Eleanor, Henry, Vincent, and Spencer.
Ray is survived by his older and beloved brother, Ken Larson, married to Betty; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Helen Cox, June Tasson, and Evelyn Corkin.
Memorial services honoring Mr. Larson will be conducted by Pastor Emily Olsen on Sunday, August 15, 2021, 2:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will take place at the Christ the King Lutheran Columbarium. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin.