Patrick R. Drake, 72, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 with his loving wife of 48 years by his side. He was born on April 1, 1949 to the late, Merlin and Gertrude (Love) Drake. He owned and operated Drake's Insulation Inc. for 35 years. Patrick loved to fish, go for pontoon rides, sports, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Patrick was a member of the Knight of Columbus, American Legion, Secord Lake Eagles Aerie 4121, Vietnam Vets of America, and served the Lord as an usher at Sacred Heart Parish. Patrick served in the United States Army as a PFC and a Specialist Four in the 170th Assault Aviation Company. He received the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service medal, Army Commendation medal, and qualified for the M-16 Short Shooter Assault Weapons Medal.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Kathy (Templin) Drake; sons, Eric (Carina) and Lucas (Britney); grandchildren, Kiara, Matthew, Brady, and Austin; sister, Delilah Langfield; and sister-in-law, Susan (Dale) Amaral.
He is predeceased by his four brothers.
At this time a memorial will take place at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Great Lakes Nation Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Patrick R. DrakeDrake