Patrick Allen

Patrick F. Allen, 81, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at McLaren Bay Med. He was born on March 16, 1940, the son of Foster and Doris (Sible) Allen in Mt. Morris. On August 8, 1970, he was united in marriage to his true love Janet (Edick) Mielke in Flint. They shared 51 wonderful years of marriage together. He owned and operated his own business, Central Collection Agency in Lansing. He was an avid bowler and sports enthusiast.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Janet Allen of Gladwin; son, Gary (Gina) Mielke of Flint; granddaughter, Shauna (Anthony) Manley of Flint; great-grandchildren, Layla, William, and Brayden; brothers, Thomas Allen and Larry Allen; along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra White.
Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 2 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family.