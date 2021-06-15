Patricia McGregor, also known as mother, ma, mom, grandma, great-grandma, Pat, Patsy, dear, friend, Mrs. Mac, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, after a short illness of Leukemia. Her legacy was her love for her family. Patricia was born in Ferndale and grew up in Detroit. She lived and raised her family in Madison Heights, MI with her husband, Kenneth. She and her husband retired and moved to Beaverton, and lived there for 37 years.
Steadfast in her love of family, she was their rock. She was an avid reader and an endless crossword puzzler. She also enjoyed her time with her dog Peppi, her constant companion. She will be missed beyond words.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Connie (Mike) Halley; sons, James (Tami) McGregor, Bruce (Cindy) McGregor, and Robert (Jerri) McGregor; grandchildren, Jamie, Brian, Samantha, Stephen, Crystal, Cortney, Jimmy, Stephanie, Joe, Tia, Larry, Ryan, Justin, and Elizabeth. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Kenneth McGregor; parents; and sister.
Services for Patricia will take place on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11 a.m., officiated by Anthony Parier at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Beaverton. She will be laid to rest at Billings Twp. Cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation will be happening on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. also at the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Beaverton. A celebration of her life will take place at her home immediately following the services. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. Patricia McGregorMcGregor